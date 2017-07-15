Human Foosball Takes Place Downtown

United Way put on its third annual Human Foosball event this afternoon.



32 groups and organizations, including KEYC news 12's own Kelsey Barchenger, Tom Clements and Sean Loging braved the hot weather to compete.

The teams battled it out as bragging rights and a trophy were on the line.

Smiles filled Front St. as well as sweat and water, for games brought out competition but also joy.

Other activities were available to the public, allowing fun to be enjoyed by adults, kids and even dogs.

Although the tournament highlighted the day, the focus of this event is the community.



CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus said it actually brings the area stronger together, more united than it has been in the past. It's a great fun event where people have a wonderful time, and good spirits.



United Way is always looking for volunteers to help with projects and other activities that serve the area.

-KEYC 12