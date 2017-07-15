KEYC - Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
St, Paul, MN -

Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage.
Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon.
Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man.
Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged.
The man is being held on suspicion of murder, while the woman is being held on suspicion of interfering with a dead body and concealing evidence.

--KEYC News 12

