MoonDogs Win 5th Straight

On Wednesday, former Maverick stand-out Zach Palmquist re-signed a deal with the Minnesota Wild. Palmquist inked a one-year, two-way contract. The 26-year old will make $726,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. Though he hasn't appeared in a NHL game he had two goals, 19-assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season. The South St. Paul-native signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after his sen...