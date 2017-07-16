Budgetary 'Perfect Storm' Looms Over Health Care Programs

A funding crisis is bearing down on Minnesota's public health care programs that serve more than 1 million residents. That's due in large part to bills in Congress that would cut billions from the state's Medicaid program in the next 18 months alone. Bills in the House and Senate would also cut all federal funding for MinnesotaCare, the state's program for 100,000 working poor residents. But state lawmakers also have to sort out their own funding gap. A tax on health care providers that covers hundreds of millions in health care expenditures is set to expire in 2020. Top lawmakers say they'll need to start working out possible solutions at the Legislature next year.
Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...