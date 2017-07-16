Minnesota Agency Using Electrofishing To Learn Water Quality

A Minnesota agency is monitoring the quality of the state's waterways by capturing fish using low voltage shocks. Reports say that the different types of fish the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency team will catch through electrofishing can tell them about a river's quality. For example, biologist Nate Sather says longnose dace are sensitive to disturbance and pollution so finding them in a river is a good sign. The crew uses yellow poles that send a low voltage charge into the water. It momentarily stuns the fish and allows them to be captured easily using nets. The fish are returned to the river after the team takes their measurements. The five-person team is part of a statewide, 10-year cycle of reviewing water quality in all 80 Minnesota watersheds.
Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...