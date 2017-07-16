New Prague Winery Celebrates Anniversary

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.
With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities.
With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities.
United Way put on its third annual Human Foosball event this afternoon.
United Way put on its third annual Human Foosball event this afternoon.
A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon
A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon
An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.
An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.
Eide Bailly is marking its 100th Anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the company is giving back to the community.
Eide Bailly is marking its 100th Anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the company is giving back to the community.