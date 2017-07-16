KEYC - New Prague Winery Celebrates Anniversary

New Prague Winery Celebrates Anniversary

Posted: Updated:
By Tyler Seggerman, Reporter
Connect
NEW PRAGUE, MN -

The Next Chapter Winery is celebrating its 10th anniversary of being a vineyard.

Throughout the weekend, this New Prague grapevine attracted hundreds of visitors to experience live music, food and of course wine.

Not only were the owners honoring the 10th year of the winery's existence, but it is also the third year that Next Chapter has been licensed to sell wine.

However, this year provided a scare as freezing temperatures threatened the growth of the grapes.

Owner Timothy Tulloch said he had trash bales of hay form a farmer and I had smudge pots and I had heaters and fans. Everything except a helicopter. We survived and that's why the vines are looking so good now.

On average, the vineyard supplies around 5,000 cases of wine with each taking roughly one to two years to complete fermentation.

Among the festivities Sunday, the Charlie Sticha Band supplied music in the barrel room, which holds 200 barrels of wine.

Next door, special deals were being made available to customers to help celebrate the occasion.

In the red barn, guests were being offered half–priced appetizers as well as 10 percent off their choice of 13 different types of wine and soon two more will be added in Minnesota N'Iice and Blackberry.

Along with wine tasting, the winery also offers tours as well as hosting weddings and birthdays.

With so many members of the community supporting this establishment, it made sense that Next Chapter wanted to give back with putting an event like this on.

General Manager Jackie Brackway said it's a chance for us to show our appreciation of everyone that supported us, because we did start as the, I was the only employee and just anyone who came inside the door I was excited to see and now we're growing big enough that we can have events like this and have big bands. So it's just a chance to say thank you to those who keep coming back.

Employee Lainey Simon said it's really nice because you have a lot of surrounding, people from surrounding communities that you like recognize come here. The winery does a really good job of like advertising because we have a Facebook page of what's kind of going on and stuff. So, it just brings a lot of people here.

If you'd like to know more on upcoming events or information in general regarding this spot, you can visit nextchapterwinery.com

-KEYC 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

  • Faribault County Fairgrounds Forced To Find Quick Replacement

    Faribault County Fairgrounds Forced To Find Quick Replacement

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 23:50:39 GMT

    With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities. 

    With the Faribault County Fair starting in less than two weeks, a broken promise might prevent residents from experiencing all of the activities. 

  • Human Foosball Takes Place Downtown

    Human Foosball Takes Place Downtown

    Saturday, July 15 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-15 23:59:45 GMT

    United Way put on its third annual Human Foosball event this afternoon. 

    United Way put on its third annual Human Foosball event this afternoon. 

  • Bicyclist Hurt in Crash Near Elysian

    Bicyclist Hurt in Crash Near Elysian

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-14 03:38:20 GMT

    A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon

    A bicyclist was injured near Elysian Township. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon

  • Alden Man Injured In One-Vehicle Accident In Wells

    Alden Man Injured In One-Vehicle Accident In Wells

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:23:24 GMT

    An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.

    An Alden man is injured in a one vehicle accident in Faribault County. It happened just after 7 this morning.

  • Eide Bailly Giving Back As It Marks A Century

    Eide Bailly Giving Back As It Marks A Century

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:59:14 GMT

    Eide Bailly is marking its 100th Anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the company is giving back to the community.

    Eide Bailly is marking its 100th Anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the company is giving back to the community.