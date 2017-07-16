Speaker Talks Government Military Spending

A former military officer spoke at First Congressional Church this afternoon to speak about the government's spending habits regarding the military.



Bruce Gagnon is the coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space.

The organization was created 25 years ago and in that time, he has spoken in 24 different countries as well as throughout the U.S.

Along with the talking points, those in attendance today were given a slideshow displaying images from the government that portray a trend of money being put into military assets.



Gagnon said we've got to deny them money that they want to use to pay for this big project, what I call pyramids to the heavens.



According to Gagnon, in 2016 the United States spent $611 billion, which makes up 36% of the entire global military spending.

If you'd like to know more about Gagnon or his organization, you can visit space4peace.org.

