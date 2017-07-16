One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident. Residents have a lot of unanswered questions and are trying to figure out why police fatally shot the woman. They gathered at the scene of the incident to remember her life. Minneapolis Mayor, Betsy Hodges says, "And like you I also have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren't on, that I hope will be answered in the next few days and I will share them with the community." Authorities haven't identified the woman, but reports say friends and relatives said she was a 40-year-old from Australia.
Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT
Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
Impetus Technologies, a big data software products and services company, today announced it will host a webinar titled "Real-Time Data360 on Apache Spark" on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. PT. Anand Venugopal, head of...
Monday, July 10 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:03:47 GMT
FlashGrid Inc. has announced support for its database high availability solution in Microsoft Azure public cloud. FlashGrid software brings the superior economics, flexibility, and agility of Azure to a broad range...
