KEYC - Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.
    In a statement released by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the family of the woman, who Minneapolis authorities haven't identified yet, say this is a difficult time.
    The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.
    Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the shooting.
    Friends and relatives say the woman was 40 years old and worked as a spiritual healer.
    Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she's ``heartsick'' and ``deeply disturbed'' by what occurred.

