Young Heroes Catch Up With Kittens They Rescued

Last week we brought you the story of good samaritans who found 4 kittens on a road near Madelia..

And now we know just who those heroes were that rescued them.

12-year-old Abby, 8-year-old Zach, and 6-year old Emily were riding bike just off Hammond Highway when they found a carrier with the four kittens inside.

The 3 and a half month old kittens were taken to the Watonwan County Humane Society...and were greeted and held by their three rescuers over the weekend.

Nothing can be done to find the person who dumped the kittens but the Humane Society is urging people to always explore other options rather than discard an animal.