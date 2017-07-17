Three Injured In McLeod County Accident

Three people are injured in an accident around 6 last night in McLeod County.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male and a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Robert Blodgett, of Michigan were both northbound on Highway 15.

Authorities say the juvenile driver was behind the other vehicle, rear-ending it as Blodgett was making a left turn on 210th Street.

The 17-year-old and one of his two passengers were taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with injuries.

Blodgett also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.