Four Charged In Nicollet County Undercover Prostitution Sting

Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.

The sting was conducted by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, New Ulm Police Department and Mankato Department of Public safety on June 28.

As a result of the sting, 25-year-old Samuel Millbrett, of Waseca, was charged with 4th and 5th degree drug possession and one count of engaging in prostitution.

41-year-old Christopher Edward Meyer, of Mankato, 26-year-old Arial King, of Minneapolis, and 32-year-old Nathan Lyons, of Shakopee all face one count of engaging in prostitution.