Former Waseca Grad Reunited With Class Ring 60 Years Later

A former Waseca High School alumni is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing.

Barb (Lechner) Crumb lost her class ring while swimming in Waseca's Clear Lake back in 1957. Even after an hours-long search, it was nowhere to be found...that is until yesterday when a complete stranger came to her door.

Greg and Shelly Dembouski, recently found the ring with Barb's initials from the class of 1958.

Dembouski was able to track Crumb down through school archives and family members. They then drove to Freeborn yesterday, where Crumb currently lives, in order to return the ring to her.

Crumb, who's now nearly 77-years-old, says she's so grateful to be reunited with her ring, and can't thank the Dembouski's enough.