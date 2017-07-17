Fallenstein Playground Nears Fundraising Goal

With the help of generous donors and a few grants from national organizations, Fallenstein Playground's fundraising goal is in sight.

The group is just $150,000 away from reaching their fundraising goal of $600,000.

The group most recently received $25,000 through a Kiwanis Facebook contest, over $15,000 from the Christopher and Dana Reeve foundation Quality of Life and $100,000 from an anonymous donor.

The all-inclusive playground will be located near Fallenstein Field at Caswell Park.

The hope is to start construction this fall or next spring.