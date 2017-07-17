KEYC - Vikings Training Camp Starts Next Week

Vikings Training Camp Starts Next Week

Posted:
By Tyler Seggerman, Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Start digging out your purple and gold!

The 52nd Annual Vikings Training Camp in Mankato is less than a week away.

Ground crews are already busy, preparing to welcome rookie players to MSU July 23 with the rest of the team to follow on July 26.

You're invited to help welcome the Vikings to town from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 26th in front of the Julia Sears building at MSU.

Businesses are also encouraged to show their purple and gold pride and enter the Vikings Spirit Contest.

The business that bleeds team colors the proudest will receive a pizza party and Vikings memorabilia.

As for the big question of whether or not the team will be back in Mankato next year, no official announcement has been made.

Visit Mankato Sports Commission Director Chris Willaert said everything we're doing is all about with the idea that they are coming back. We're gonna keep doing what we do and make it a great experience for the fans and make it a great experience for the Vikings.

You can catch the first full team practice on July 27.

For the full training camp schedule of events, you can visit vikingsmankato.com.

-KEYC 12

