MIDDAY EXPERT: Preventing Tech Neck

Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident. Residen..

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...