2 Former Minnesota Governors Unhappy With Biographies

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Not all of Minnesota's former governors are happy with biographical plaques that went up this month next to their portraits at the recently restored state Capitol.
  Former Govs. Jesse Ventura and Tim Pawlenty have objected to their new biographies.
    Ventura says he never said the motto listed on his plaque: ``Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat.''
    Pawlenty says his biography seems to have a political bias.
    Former Govs. Arne Carlson and Al Quie say they have some minor issues, but don't plan to ask for changes.
    The living former governors say they weren't consulted about the biographies, nor did they see them in advance.
    The Minnesota Historical Society says they'll reach out to the former governors about possible changes. 

    Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato. 

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.

    The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.   

    At least two people are injured in an accident around 6 last night in McLeod County. 

    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle.
    A former Waseca High School student is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing. 

    An environmental organization is encouraged by the sightings of two endangered snakes in Iowa.    

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

