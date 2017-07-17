U.S. Dept. Of Health & Human Services Urging Safety In Extreme Heat

Parts of our region are under a heat advisory, and that has health experts reaching out with some tips to stay safe during the extreme heat.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the earliest signs of heat stress are muscle cramps, heat rash or a heart rate over 100.

Those suffering from heat stress should move to a cool location and apply cool, wet cloths to the body.

In order to prevent heat-related illness, experts say it's best to wear light-colored, light-fitted clothing, and drink water and electrolyte sports drinks to stay hydrated.