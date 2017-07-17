Man Arrested In Connection With Redwood Falls Stabbing

A Redwood Falls man wanted by authorities in connection with a stabbing in Redwood Falls is arrested.

20-year-old Javen Michael Ahrens was taken into custody without incident in San Juan, Texas.

Ahrens was allegedly involved in the stabbing incident July 6...where authorities say a Redwood Falls man was stabbed several times at 226 Westfalls Drive in the city.

Ahrens was charged with second degree felony assault and fifth degree misdemeanor assault.

He left following the incident, and was located by Agents of the US Marshal Service and San Juan Police Department on Friday.