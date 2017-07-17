T-Wolves Offer Tours To Public Of Target Center Renovations

The Target Center renovation is three months from completion, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will conduct no-cost tours of the progress for the public.

Construction is on track to conclude in time for the upcoming season. The first-come, first-served tours can be scheduled online for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout August and September, except for Labor Day weekend.

Work on the 27-year-old arena has been ongoing for more than a year, requiring the Lynx to play WNBA games this season at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The $140 million project features new premium seating spaces, technological upgrades and a glass-walled, five-story atrium to enhance natural lighting. A little more than half of the funding is coming from city sales taxes.