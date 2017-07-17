Fridley Police Say 17-Year-Old Boy is Homicide Victim

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Fridley are investigating the death of a teenage boy as a homicide.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a male not breathing on the side of a road shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mohanned Abdul Hafiz Abukhdeir, from Fridley.

Police Lt. Ryan George told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the teen had been shot.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.

-KEYC News 12