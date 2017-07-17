Vandals Release 35,000 Mink From Minnesota Pelt Farm

Authorities are investigating vandalism at a mink farm in Stearns County.

The sheriff's office says someone entered the property of Lang Farms northwest of Eden Valley late Sunday or early Monday, dismantled parts of the exterior fence and then released about 35,000 mink from their cages.

Authorities say the mink that are raised for their pelts won't survive in the wild, and the value of the loss is estimated at more than $750,000.

People who come in contact with any of the animals are asked to report them, but they're also cautioned to stay away because the mink might bite.

