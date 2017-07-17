KEYC - DVS Upgrades Begin

DVS Upgrades Begin

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. -

The statewide upgrades of Department of Public Safety-Driver and Vehicle Services I.T. system begin July 17 leaving online services down, and it's only going to get worse as the week goes on.

The Blue Earth County License Center is offering extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today, July 17 through Wednesday with all services are available in person.

July 21 and 24, the center will be open for regular hours with limited services and close this Friday for all services including marriage, birth and death certificates.

So far officials are seeing usual traffic for services but urge people to complete their needed vehicle services during the extended hours.

Blue Earth County Director of Taxpayer Services Michael Stalberger said, "Fridays are very busy days for our license center, so we knew being closed was going to be an inconvenience for many of our customers so we wanted to try to help them earlier in the week, give them some extended hours so that they can do it early in their evening before they go out for dinner or settle in for the evening. We're going to try to try to take customers right off the bat. It's also an opportunity for people to get in before the new system. We have a really good license center staff their knowledgeable, they know what's going on, but they are going to be learning a whole new computer system."

The new system, almost a decade in the making, will replace the current 30–year–old hardware.

Customers who need to complete a service are encouraged to contact their local office before visiting: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/locations/Pages/default.aspx

