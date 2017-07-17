Cycling Journey Explores Minnesota Art

Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident. Residen..
Vandals release 35,000 mink from Minnesota pelt farm
A former Waseca High School student is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing.
At least two people are injured in an accident around 6 last night in McLeod County.
The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Fridley are investigating a homicide.
