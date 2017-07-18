Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting

An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Authorities have released no details about what led to Saturday's shooting of Justine Damond. The meditation teacher and bride-to-be was killed by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says Damond died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her fianc?, Don Damond, says the family has been given almost no additional information.

Local media identified the officer who fired his gun as Mohamed Noor, a Somali-American. He joined the police department in March 2015.