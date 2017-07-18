Questions Remain Surrounding Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting

Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Vandals release 35,000 mink from Minnesota pelt farm
Vandals release 35,000 mink from Minnesota pelt farm
A former Waseca High School student is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing.
A former Waseca High School student is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing.
Fridley police say 17-year-old boy is homicide victim
Fridley police say 17-year-old boy is homicide victim
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
The proposed North Mankato ordinance changes the age limit on purchasing tobacco–related items from 18 to 21. North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen says, "The idea of raising the age of tobacco sales is basically a health and wellness for our children idea. The statistics state that most people will not start smoking if they don't start until after age 21." The council discussed the ordinance in further detail at today's work session. North Mankato City Council Member, Dia...
The proposed North Mankato ordinance changes the age limit on purchasing tobacco–related items from 18 to 21. North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen says, "The idea of raising the age of tobacco sales is basically a health and wellness for our children idea. The statistics state that most people will not start smoking if they don't start until after age 21." The council discussed the ordinance in further detail at today's work session. North Mankato City Council Member, Dia...