3 Charged In Connection With Man Missing In N. Carolina

An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
A St. Paul man is accused of using a metal jack to fatally bludgeon a man he found in his garage, then leaving the victim for weeks before his body was found by friends.
Vandals release 35,000 mink from Minnesota pelt farm
Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Fridley police say 17-year-old boy is homicide victim
A former Waseca High School student is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing.
The proposed North Mankato ordinance changes the age limit on purchasing tobacco–related items from 18 to 21. North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen says, "The idea of raising the age of tobacco sales is basically a health and wellness for our children idea. The statistics state that most people will not start smoking if they don't start until after age 21." The council discussed the ordinance in further detail at today's work session. North Mankato City Council Member, Dia...
