3 Charged In Connection With Man Missing In N. Carolina

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a man reported missing in North Carolina last year.

Police tell media Monday that Julian Valles, Jr., Rudolfo DeLeon, Jr. and Anthony Ridell James, Jr. are all charged with felony concealment of a death.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Cole Thomas was reported missing in November. Friends said he was driving home to Live Oak, Florida, for Thanksgiving from a job in Minnesota when he pulled off Interstate 95 and vanished.

Investigators learned Thomas had been involved in a drug deal before his disappearance. Police say Valles told them he had been in the car with Thomas the night he disappeared.

Authorities have not released further information.

The men appeared in court Monday. It wasn't known if they had attorneys.