Belle Plaine City Council Votes To Shut Down Free Speech Zone

The Belle Plaine City Council has voted to shut down a free speech zone that caused heavy debate for months in the city.

The council first approved the free speech zone in February of this year, allowing individuals or organizations to place and maintain privately-owned displays in a designated space of Veterans Memorial Park.

Recently, the city also approved a satanic monument statue to be placed in that free-speech zone.

The city says the debate between the religious and non-religious communities has detracted from the council's original intent. That was to designate a space solely for the purpose of honoring and memorializing military veterans.

Owners have been given a 10 day notice to remove their displays.

The council says their decision last night to rescind the free speech zone resolution is in the best interest of the entire community.