DEED Awards Small Cities Development Grants

A handful of local communities are getting a financial boost for their infrastructure projects.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded 26 grants, totaling $14.6 million for those projects in greater Minnesota.

The funding under the Small Cities Development Program will help update public infrastructure and rehabilitate housing.

In our region, Vesta was awarded over $595,000, Jackson received over $531,000 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation. New Prague was also awarded just over $295,000 for both owner occupied and rental house rehab.

The city of Waseca was granted over $533,000 for rental housing rehabilitation.