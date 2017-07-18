Vikings Announce End Of Training Camp In Mankato

The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.

This year will be the 52nd annual training camp Minnesota State University Mankato will host.

With the opening of their new facility slated for this winter, the team has decided to stay closer to home.

To mark the end of an era, Vikings fans who attend training camp this year will get a commemorative poster celebrating the team's 52 years there.

Construction of the Eagan training facility is scheduled to be completed in March 2018.

In a statement, Minnesota State University Mankato President Richard Davenport said, “On behalf of Minnesota State University, Mankato, I want to express a sincere thank you to the Minnesota Vikings for 52 years of training camp on our campus. As we prepare to celebrate the University’s 150th anniversary in 2018, it’s noteworthy to point out that we have been a Vikings partner for more than 1/3 of our institution’s history. We have greatly appreciated our relationship with the Vikings through the years, and we will cherish the memories. I invite fans from Minnesota and beyond to join us in enjoying one final Vikings training camp this summer at Minnesota State Mankato.”

The Vikings intend to keep future training camp practices open to fans at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

