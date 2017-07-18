Faribault Business Featured At Made In America Product Showcase

A Faribault business owner makes a trip to the White House to represent Minnesota in the Made in America Product Showcase.

Faribault Woolen Mill Company's CEO Tom Kileen and longtime employee Mary Boudreau were at the capital featuring their products.

The Made in America Product Showcase is meant to kick off Made in America week at the White House.

A product from each state was featured at yesterday's event.

Faribault Woolen Mill was built in 1892 and is one of the longest running woolen mills in America. The company, operated by fifth generation crafters, makes blankets, throws, scarves and accessories.