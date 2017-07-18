3D Imaging Technology Helps Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins

Doctors say 3D imaging technology developed at the University of Minnesota was a key element in a recent surgery to separate conjoined twins.

Doctors from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital used technology from the school to create a reconstruction of the twins' hearts to prepare for the successful surgery.

Paisleigh and Paislyn Martinez were born conjoined from chest to abdomen. They were connected at the chest, heart and liver.

Doctors also discovered that Paislyn had a congenital heart defect and that Paisleigh was doing most of the work to keep them alive.

The surgery was completed in nine hours on May 25. The babies are expected to remain in the hospital for another four to five months.