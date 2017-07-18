MIDDAY EXPERT: The Struggle Of Self-Control

Dr. Adam Anderson, Clinical Psychologist with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday today to talk about self control and self worth and how it changes as we age. He said we start to develop a sense of self control at a very young age. That self control becomes challenged and put to the test as we enter into adolescence. He also had some tips on the signs of low self-esteem and self-control and how to approach a family or friend in that mental state.