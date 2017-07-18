Saint Peter School Set To Open

One local School is almost ready to open the doors on a new building they've built from the ground up. Excitement is growing at the new Saint Peter High School as construction enters the final phase.School Administrators are getting ready to move in to their new space at the end of the month. There are many new features students will be able to enjoy, including the culinary arts facility and updated science classrooms. School officials say the biggest upgrade is to newer technology. Bachman says "With technology the students can be right here right by their classrooms collaborating using the technology that we've included so they can tie their iPads into that and work together using our google based format so they can collaborate." The school is scheduled to open for the first day of classes coming up on September fifth.