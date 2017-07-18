3D Imaging Technology Helps Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins

An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.
A St. Paul man is accused of using a metal jack to fatally bludgeon a man he found in his garage, then leaving the victim for weeks before his body was found by friends.
The Belle Plaine City Council has voted to shut down a free speech zone that caused heavy debate for months in the city.
Vandals release 35,000 mink from Minnesota pelt farm
Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Fridley police say 17-year-old boy is homicide victim
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.
