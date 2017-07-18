Madelia Man Sentenced For Child Porn, Criminal Sexual Conduct

Leslie Paul Johnson of Madelia was sentenced on the second of five separate files in which he was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Watonwan County Attorney's Office.

He was convicted of two counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of Possession of Child Pornography on June 2, 2017, after a Court Trial.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Johnson was committed to the Commissioner of Corrections for 300 months (25 years).

Johnson is currently serving a 105-month sentence for convictions obtained after a court trial in November, 2016.

The sentences are concurrent. The remaining three files will be dismissed without prejudice, pending Johnson’s appeals of the convictions in the current two cases.

-KEYC News 12