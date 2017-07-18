Viking's Final Year Announcement Impact On Mankato's Economy

The Vikings announced this morning during a conference call that they will celebrate their 52nd and final training camp here with us in Mankato at Blakeslee stadium.

Future Training camps will be hosted at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, beginning in 2018.

Training camp brings a lot of business to town and local businesses say today's news will pack a punch... as training camp brings in an estimate of around 5 million dollars in economic growth for the city of Mankato.

Tav On The Ave Manager, Bryan Weinhagen says, "Business in general from about 10 o clock in the morning to about 10 o'clock at night we're balls to the wall busy we're just packed. We have a wait at the door. People waiting out the door. Especially up there. That brings a lot of extra revenue especially with the beer tent."

Visit Mankato Anna Thill says, "It'll be a little bit of a hole that we're going to need to fill as a community but we have no doubts that we'll be able to do so because we have a strong tourism economy."

Leaving opportunities for other events to come to town.

Thill says, "Senior games came this year. We will do senior games next year. But there are other events that we're going to have coming down the pipeline some not specific yet. Others you'll hear soon."

A partnership that will be greatly missed.

Thill says, "We've grown to have relationships with the folks that come down every year. So that'll be missed, there's an emotional tie there."

But the community is keeping their arms open if the Vikes decide to return.

Minnesota State University Mankato President Richard Davenport says, "I completely understand with the Vikings building a new facility in Eagan but I will say that we leave that door open for them to come back and for other relationships and partnerships with them."

In honor of the 52 year run, The Viking's have planned some extra events for this year's training camp including a scholarship with MSU for an incoming student in need of financial help, posters to visiting fans, a playbook, a recognition ceremony, and a community thank you event.

For more information on those events visit http://www.vikings.com/news/article-1/TCO-Performance-Center-to-Begin-Hosting-Verizon-Vikings-Training-Camp-in-2018/a0378deb-bab8-4058-9c77-622c521aa742

--KEYC News 12