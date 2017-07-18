Lynx Recognize Women In Service

A partnership between the Minnesota Lynx and Disabled American Veterans is helping to recognize women in the military as part of their Homegrown Hero series.

At this past Sunday's home game, July 16, the team recognized Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Brooke Diekmann, who enlisted 15 and a half years ago.

Currently based in New Ulm, the Fairmont native was deployed to Kuwait in 2011.

She started Active Guard Reserve about a year ago, including taking a unit to the National Training Center in California.

Diekmann got to share the moment at the game last weekend with her family and says it was nice to receive the recognition.



Staff Sergeant Diekmann said, "Once you get on the floor and you have to turn you're out there by yourself and you're waving, it just kind of neat to see everybody up on their feet, cheering and then even after, going back to your seat, people are stopping you, giving you hugs, thanking you time and what you've done, it's pretty awesome."

Disable American Veterans–Minnesota partnered with the WNBA team for the Homegrown Hero Program starting last season.



Disable American Veterans–Minnesota state adjutant and executive director Stephan Whitehead said, "We don't see today's veterans walking around wearing the hats, recognizing the service, the branch of service, they're actually still kind of trying to blend into the community and this gives us an opportunity to make sure that the community is actually recognizing some of the younger veterans actually out there."

By the end of this season, they will recognize 34 women currently in the military or veterans.

--KEYC News 12