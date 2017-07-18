Training Camp Has Deep History In Mankato

The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.
The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
A St. Paul man is accused of using a metal jack to fatally bludgeon a man he found in his garage, then leaving the victim for weeks before his body was found by friends.
A St. Paul man is accused of using a metal jack to fatally bludgeon a man he found in his garage, then leaving the victim for weeks before his body was found by friends.
Leslie Paul Johnson of Madelia was sentenced on the second of five separate files in which he was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Watonwan County Attorney's Office
Leslie Paul Johnson of Madelia was sentenced on the second of five separate files in which he was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Watonwan County Attorney's Office
The Belle Plaine City Council has voted to shut down a free speech zone that caused heavy debate for months in the city.
The Belle Plaine City Council has voted to shut down a free speech zone that caused heavy debate for months in the city.
Fridley police say 17-year-old boy is homicide victim
Fridley police say 17-year-old boy is homicide victim
Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.
Federal records show former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility.