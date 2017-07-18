Training Camp Has Deep History In Mankato

The Vikings will leave a long legacy behind when they walk off of Blakeslee Field for the last time.

"It is 52 years of people having memories and being able to tell a story about where they saw the last time a Vikings player was in town. There's just so much history," Archives Collection Manager Shelley Harrison with the Blue Earth County Historical Society said.



History indeed. Everyone in Mankato has their own Vikings Training Camp memories.



"There was in North Mankato, the Vikings owned a club called the Quarterback Club so there were all of these places in town that meant something to not only the Vikings players but the community as well. Everyone you run into, ask anyone and they'll have a story," Harrison said.



It's not only the fans that have enjoyed the Vikings in Mankato the last five decades.



"We're a little disappointed and sad. We have a long history with the Vikings," Jake's Stadium Pizza owner Wally Boyer said.



Jake's Stadium Pizza has welcomed the Vikings since they opened in 1972.



"We've benefitted greatly from them being here but it won't be the end of things for us, we'll carry on it'll just be the tradition of Vikings coming to Jake's Pizza that's going to be gone," Boyer said.



A fan-player tradition that many will miss.



"Just the big names and you'd see 25 or 30 of them sitting in Jake's and what was fun back in those days is the players interacted so well with the fans, where they would talk to them, joke with them," Boyer added.



With 52 years under its belt in Mankato, this location stands as the second longest training site...next to the Green Bay Packers. So with only four days to go, this year may just be the biggest yet.

