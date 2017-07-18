MSU Football Reflects on Relationship With Vikings

The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.
Offense explodes for 9 runs.
Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.
Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.
On Wednesday, former Maverick stand-out Zach Palmquist re-signed a deal with the Minnesota Wild. Palmquist inked a one-year, two-way contract. The 26-year old will make $726,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the AHL. Though he hasn't appeared in a NHL game he had two goals, 19-assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season. The South St. Paul-native signed with the Wild as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after his sen...
The MSU men's hockey team will be featured in the 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota festivities. The Mavericks face St. Cloud State on January 20th at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. That contest will be broadcast on FOX Sports North Plus for the 12th annual Hockey Day Minnesota presented by Wells Fargo. The line-up includes a full day of hockey beginning at 9AM, with a total of five games taking place in St. Cloud and St. Paul, concluding with the Wild game agai...
