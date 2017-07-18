MSU Football Reflects on Relationship With Vikings

Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship from handing down jerseys to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice.



But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan.



"We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your campus, in your community. You can sell that to recruits and say hey, we have some phenomenal things going on here. And if you have aspirations of playing at the next level, they're right on our field. There's a lot of benefits that are not directly seen, that are more indirect that we'll definitely miss moving forward. It's been a tremendous run. It's something that's lasted a very long time from when we took it over from Bemidji. We wish them the best, but we'll definitely feel it a bit," said Todd Hoffner, MSU head football coach.



A select number of players will move into their dorms on Sunday before the rest of the team joins next Wednesday.

--KEYC News 12