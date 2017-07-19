Austin Man Injured After Dump Truck Collides With Bridge

A 60-year-old Austin man is injured after colliding his dump truck with a bridge.

It happened just before 8:30 last night.

The State Patrol says 60-year-old James Brian Meyer, of Austin, was driving his Mack dump truck, with the dump box in the upward position, northbound on Waseca County Road 4 when it collided with the bridge at the Highway 14 overpass.

He was taken from the scene to MCHS in Waseca with non-life threatening injuries.