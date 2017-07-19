Iowa Taxpayers To Foot $2.2 Million Harassment Award

Iowa taxpayers will foot the bill for a $2.2 million jury award to a former Iowa Senate Republican caucus aide who sued the state and others for sexual harassment.

The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday following the jurors' decision that the award to Kirsten Anderson will be paid out of Iowa's general fund.

Anderson was fired in 2012 as the caucus communications director hours after handing in a memo detailing rampant sexual harassment in the caucus office. She testified at trial last week that sex, race and sexual orientation were regular topics of conversations and jokes in the office