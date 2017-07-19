Lake Crystal Man Accused Of Recording Minor In The Shower

A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly videotaping a teen girl in the shower.

Court documents say the victim told police she had seen 55-year-old James Hilpipre try to look through the cracks of the door while she changed clothes or showered. She also alleges she found a camera in the shower recording her.

Hilpipre, who knows the victim, denied having the hidden camera.

During a search warrant of the home, Hilpipre told police that his laptop was broken and had thrown it in the dumpster, along with the camera.

A search of his phone found google search history with pornography sites with titles relating to hidden cameras in the shower.

He is charged with two counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor.