Groups Petition Iowa To Improve Animal Farm Permit Process

Minnesota health officials are investigating the source of an E. coli strain that has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl and hospitalized her older brother.
A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly videotaping a teen girl in the shower.
A 60-year-old Austin man is injured after colliding his dump truck with a bridge. It happened just before 8:30 last night.
State investigators say a Minneapolis police officer told authorities he was startled by a loud sound near the squad car he was driving moments before his partner shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911.
Leslie Paul Johnson of Madelia was sentenced on the second of five separate files in which he was charged with multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Pornography, according to the Watonwan County Attorney's Office
The 2017 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp will be the last in Mankato as the team announces the move to their new training facility in Eagan in 2018.
The Minnesota State Fair has announced dozens of new attractions for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The Belle Plaine City Council has voted to shut down a free speech zone that caused heavy debate for months in the city.
