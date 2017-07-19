DEED Awards Grants To Provide Additional Training For Employees

The Department of Employment and Economic Development awards $2.2 million to bring higher ed and businesses to provide additional training to employees.

Job Skills Partnership brings together educational institutions and businesses to train and retrain workers and expand opportunities for employees.

Minnesota State University Mankato received five of the 16 awards, partnering with businesses in the health care and manufacturing sectors.

The grants to the University total around $255,000, ranging from $28,000 to more than $100,000 that will help provide training to hundreds of employees.

Partnering businesses include Mayo Clinic, Jones Metal and Manus Products in Waconia.

