MIDDAY EXPERT: Top 5 Unique Summer Attractions, Events In Mankato

There's plenty left of summer to enjoy, and Carrie Kijenski with Visit Mankato joined us as today's Midday Expert to talk about some unique attractions that you may not know about.

The first is the City Art Sculpture Walk. Free guided tours are given the first Satruday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon.

LoyolaPalooza takes place July 29 on Good Counsel Hill in Mankatoand is open to residents of all ages.

The North Mankato Tri-athlon takes place at Hiniker Pond August 13 and features a 1/4 mile swim, 12 mile bike ride and 3 mile run.

The Red Jacket Valley Park is now open to guests. It's located outside of Mankato off of old Hwy. 66 past Mount Kato.

Minneopa State Park is also a great place to visit, featuring the falls, bison and Seppman Mill.