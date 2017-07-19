Minnesota City May Require Paid Sick Leave

An eastern Minnesota city may be the next in the state to require employers to provide paid sick leave for workers.

The Duluth City Council has created a task force to research paid sick time laws around the U.S. and gather public views on the matter. Minneapolis and St. Paul recently adopted ordinances that require paid leave.

Some business owners say it will disrupt their current practices while others say it will benefit employees.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research estimates that 46 percent of Duluth workers don't have access to paid sick time.

The task force is expected to present recommendations to the council in September. Council President Joel Sipress hopes to vote on the issue by the end of the year.