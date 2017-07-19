KEYC - Janesville Golfers Raise Money For Breast Cancer Research

Janesville Golfers Raise Money For Breast Cancer Research

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Local Women at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course took the course Wednesday to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

It marked the 17th annual Pink Ribbon Golf Classic.

Event coordinators say that this event over the last 17 years has raised $150,000 for breast cancer awareness group.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit breast cancer research.

