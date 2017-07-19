Training Opportunities For Businesses And Their Employees

Grants are allowing some area employers to help their employees get back into the classroom for training.

It's an opportunity helping companies address of shortage of workers, meet business demands and prepare for the future.

A grant program through the Department of Employment and Economic Development is bringing together businesses and higher education to help employees receive additional and new training.

MSU-Mankato Program Coordinator at the Center For Talent Development Tammy Bohlke said, "Partner with what their needs are and how we can kind of solve those needs."

The latest round of 16 Job Skill Partnership grants total $2.2 million, and five of those awards are for MSU–Mankato and the businesses partnering with the University, jointly applying for the funding.

It's in addition to several grants they've received in the past.

Bohlke said, "The five we were just awarded actually total 17 grants that we're administering currently. It's a great way to highlight the expertise of our faculty and to really partner with our community members."

The grants total around $255,000 that will help provide and cover the costs of training to hundreds of employees including in the health care and manufacturing sectors.

For some businesses, it's allowing them to provide additional training across their whole company, in addition to what's already offered or they might not be able to complete otherwise.

Jones Metal President and CEO Sarah Richards said, "Very engaging to be able to take every single one of our employees and put them into a training program like this."

The 105 employees of Jones Metal, including about 20 new hires, will receive training focusing on standardizing practices and leaning their operation.

The grant totals $46,686.

Richards said, "It doesn't mean less people. It's just about how to do things faster, flow things quicker. Today's marketplace requires us to be very agile, very flexible."

One also allows MSU to develop a pilot program for end–of–life care training for nurses at Mayo Clinic and Monarch Healthcare Management.

It totals $49,929

Monarch Healthcare Management VP of Operations Dan Strittmater said, "To be able to improve their communication skills and working with families, develop the ability to sympathize, empathize, improve compassion and increase emotional intelligence."

The grants MSU received range in amounts from $28,000 to more than $100,000.

Since 2011, the Job Skills Partnership program has provided more than $49 million in grants, helping to train about 57,500 employees.

