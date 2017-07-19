Cleveland Moves Forward On Making Repairs

The Cleveland School board moves forward to make air quality improvements in the school.

The almost $450,000 project will replace the air exchange, ventilation systems in a classroom portion of the school and kitchen.

The projects were in the last bond referendum, but since the proposals failed to pass, Superintendent Brian Phillips says they can't wait any longer to make repairs.

Most of the work would be done once school is out next summer but preliminary work could start this school year.

The amount of the project will be deducted from any future bond proposal, but it's unknown if it will lower the request.

--KEYC News 12