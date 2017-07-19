Mr. Hot Dog Adds To Holiday

Hot dogs are abundant across the nation, but only one man can claim the title Mr. Hot Dog.



Located alongside Elm Avenue, one Waseca man is selling hot dogs to residents.

Now, that's nothing out of the ordinary, expect for the fact that Steven Fitch is known as Mr. Hot Dog.

He's been selling these franks for four years as a side business and surprisingly got his name after looking at options online.



Fitch said I ran down a search and no one actually used Mr. Hot Dog. So, I contacted a lawyer and got it licensed, so it's Mr. Hot Dog LLC. Luckily enough, yeah no one has challenged it so it's good nationwide.



Fitch's primary job is working at Waseca County Schools, with children that have behavioral and developmental challenges.

Weather permitting, you'll see him set up at different locations within the area or at special events, on days he's not working at the school.

Today wouldn't normally be one of those occasions, except July 19th marks a very special holiday.



Normally Mr. Hot Dog doesn't sell to customers on Wednesdays, but with it being National Hot Dog Day, he wanted everyone in the community to enjoy one of his fine creations.



Co-worker at Waseca County Schools Lyndee Nohner said this is actually my very first time and I was very excited because I've been hearing nothing about and I have to admit, it is a very good hot dog.



Mr. Hot Dog offers four different types, including pop and chips.

In the back of his truck, he keeps drinks and ingredients fresh, while laying out additional toppings including jalapenos, relish, and onions.

Fitch plans to introduce a new item soon, called the chili bun, that'll include his homemade chili, which you can taste already on the popular chili cheese dogs.

He will also look to expand to a trailer in the fall, that will enable him to add 12 new items as well as a breakfast dog.



If you'd like book Mr. Hot Dog as a vendor, view the menu, or find out where he'll be located next, you can visit mrhotdogmn.com or follow him on social media through Facebook and/or twitter at Mr Hot Dog MN.

